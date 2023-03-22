Reporter

Matthew Jaroncyk joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 news team in May 2022. He is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he majored in Journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Matthew was part of the Q30 Television, the school's student-run television station, covering unique and important stories across the Greater Hamden area as an Assistant Producer. Matthew is from North Reading, Massachusetts, where he is a die-hard sports fan and loves creating memorable moments when possible. If you recognize him in public, don't be afraid to come up to him and say hello! He's excited to explore the area and connect with the public whenever possible. If you have a story idea, do not hesitate to reach out to Matthew at mjaroncyk@wvii.com or on Twitter @matthewjaroncyk .