BANGOR -- Jordan Bishop of Orrington faces multiple attempted murder and assault charges, as well as reckless conduct with a firearm after allegedly shooting and wounding parent outside Tesoro's Italian Restaurant on May 11, 2019.
During cross-examinations, witness Jeremey Mountain recounted his interactions with Bishop. He said Bishop appeared intoxicated prior to the shooting.
Parent was then called to the stand to describe what he remembered. He says Mountain tried on several occasions to ask Bishop to leave the premise.
He also said there were moments where Bishop acted aggressively, including one instance where he charged at the restaurant owner.
Parent showed the jury the rear naked chokehold he used on Bishop, saying he did it to end the situation.
He went on to say he tried to lead Bishop into the street after he returned with a gun. He said that he tried to tell Bishop to drop the gun moments before he was chased and shot in the head and multiple times in the back.
Witness testimony will continue on Thursday.