BANGOR -- Monday morning, Jordan Bishop plead guilty to three of the charges in connection to a shooting that took place outside Tesoro's Italian Restaurant on may 11th, 2019.
He pled guilty to elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and aggravated criminal mischief. The charges of aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault were dismissed.
Justice Ann Murray sentenced Bishop to 18 years in prison, with all but 90 days suspended and six years of probation. She also ordered him to pay up to $6,000 in restitution for damages to the restaurant and the victim's medical expenses.
The decision was made before the jury could reach a verdict. After more than three hours of deliberating on Friday, the jury sent a note to the judge saying they were deadlocked.
"Given the fact that the jury was unable to come to a verdict based upon overwhelming video evidence, we were concerned about where this may end up. We felt we had an obligation to the citizens of Bangor, to the police department to at least resolve this in a manner that had justification than to have the defendant exonerated," said Christopher Almy, the prosecutor of the case.
"I think this is the right result given where we are on this case," said Don Brown, defense attorney on the case.
Brown hopes this case shows how challenging it can be for someone to relive past trauma on an everyday basis.
"What this trial revealed was the significance and importance of people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The evidence in the trial showed that it's a real issue, and one that is recognized, appreciated and believed by the general public," said Brown.