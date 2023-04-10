JONESPORT-The Jonesport planning board's decision to allow the Kingfish project to move forward is coming under fire.
A group called Protect Downeast has filed a court appeal.
Protect Downeast calls the project an industrial size fish farm.
An attorney for the group pointed to the state's acknowledgement the water quality would be degraded, but then relied on one study which found that social and economic benefits to the state outweighed the environmental damage to the coastal community.
Protect Downeast says at the end of the day, the Jonesport planning board had stricter guidelines than the state and it chose to go with lesser restrictive standards which the group claims was an error of law.