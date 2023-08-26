WATERVILLE -- According to his family, the body of 42-year-old John Lessard of Waterville has been found
Details are scarce right now but according to Lessard's sister, Christie Houston, he was found deceased.
Lessard had been missing since Monday when he was believed to have gone into the Kennebec river near the north end of Waterville's river walk.
The Maine Marine Patrol and Maine Warden service conducted a search.
We attempted to reach out to both agencies but we were not able to receive an official statement.
We'll keep you updated as we learn more.