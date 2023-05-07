ELLSWORTH -- The City of Ellsworth hosted its second annual "Jane's Walk" Maine to show gratitude for its historic downtown area.
Jane's Walk pays homage to Jane Jacobs, a writer and activist who encouraged people to share stories with neighbors during free volunteer-led walking conversations.
Residents of Ellsworth toured the city's streets learning new facts and details surrounding token structures that hold a hidden past.
"We have a very robust downtown. Ten years ago downtown was about 50% capacity and now we're 100% filled in our downtown storefronts," said Cara Roman, executive director for Heart of Ellsworth.
Several organizations partnered to host the event statewide including Maine Preservation, Maine Downtown Center, Historic Portland, and Maine Office of Tourism.
"It's been a really great collaborative statewide event. There's a lot of different communities around the state that have different walks that are special and highlight the different attributes of different urban spots,” according to Romano.
This year Ellsworth's Historic Society discussed the tragic fire back in 1933 which destroyed the entire downtown area.
Now community leaders reflect on how the city came together with intentions to continue community fellowship.
"Just wanting to bring our downtown together... And people learn more about our history, that's what I'm here for,” said Terry Weedcormier, treasurer for the Ellsworth Historical Society.
To learn more about the City of Ellsworth or to become a member of the Ellsworth historical society log on here.