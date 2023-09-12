WASHINGTON,D.C.- The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor is getting more than $450,000 for new Alzheimer's research.
The grant is coming from the National Institutes of Health.
The funding will be used for an innovative research project aimed at developing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.
Senators Angus King and Susan Collins made the announcement today.
In a statement they said " The work being done at the Jackson Laboratory is making strides in addressing the challenges posed by cognitive decline. This investment will better support efforts to contribute to breakthroughs in treatments for diseases like Alzheimer's, offering hope for improved quality of life for millions of American families affected by these conditions."