BANGOR -- The Bangor High School J.R.O.T.C. held a 9/11 memorial service this morning.
Wreaths were laid at the Bangor Waterfront, each representing a different branch that lost members during and after the attack on the Twin Towers.
The first for law enforcement officers, another for firefighters and EMS, and a third for those in the military.
Although none of the high schoolers who participated in the ceremony are old enough to remember the day, the events of 9/11 will not be forgotten.
"9/11 is not the only memorial service we do. We do events for the U.S.S. Maine and Pearl Harbor, none of which we were alive for, but we think that these were really important times that we need to recognize happened and even though they happened such a long time ago," says cadet Lt. Col. Luke Dusablon of the Bangor J.R.O.T.C., "We should never forget the lives that were lost or the sacrifices that were made."