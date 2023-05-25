BELFAST -- The Islesboro central school boys' varsity basketball coach has been indicted on a child pornography charge.
The Maine state police computer crimes unit received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
They say the cyber-tip led to 33-year-old Joshua Pedrick of Searsport, who served as the Islesboro basketball coach this past season.
Waldo county assistant district attorney Rosemarie Guimaraes stated that the Maine state police tracked multiple images of minors being sexually exploited to Pedrick's computer.
According to the waldo county correctional facility, Pedrick is currently out on bail.
A dispositional conference is scheduled for June.