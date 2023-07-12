BAR HARBOR -- Since 1997, Mount Desert Island has offered rides for people who struggle to get around.
In suite 101 of the Bar Harbor Municipal Building, you will find Island Connections.
It's a nonprofit organization that began with the promise of providing free transportation to the elderly and people with disabilities in the Mount Desert Island area. A promise they've kept to this day.
"We are one hundred percent volunteer driven," said Island Connections Executive Director Sharon Linscott. "All of the rides we provide, we have a dedicated group of volunteers that are so amazing. We help people just be more independent and improve their quality of life."
Island Connections is seeking a crucial annual boost with its 4th Annual Match campaign. It starts on July 15th and runs for 30 days until August 15th, with the goal of raising money to match the 15,000 dollars given to them from donors.
The money raised will go towards proving rides for the thousands people who call on their services.
One of those people is Debbie Kennedy, who along with her mother, had trouble finding their way around the island.
According to Debbie Kennedy, "If I didn't have them to take me to my appointments for my hearing aids, for my physicals, for my eye glasses, whatever. I wouldn't be able to get their cause me and mom have no idea what we're doing. We both use walkers now, and it's just very difficult."
If it wasn't for the men and women who work and volunteer their time at Island Connections, Debbie says that her life could've been drastically different.
Today, Debbie is able to go where she needs to, which has greatly improved her life.
"It's a wonderful place," said Kennedy. "I mean we have nothing like this in Massachusetts where I came from. It's amazing. It truly is. It's amazing."
For more information on Island Connections services, donations towards the 4th Annual Match Campaign, or if you are interested in volunteering, visit: islconnections.org