ORONO -- An international student from UMaine has unexpectedly found herself in need of help continuing her science education... and you might be able to lend a hand.
When Melisa Matonsi is not in a challenging science course or a prestigious honors class, you can find her at one of her four jobs.
Matonsi is working 40 hours per week to be able to independently finance some of her tuition. She says as an international student, her bill is roughly double the amount an out of state American student would pay.
Recently though, she hit an unexpected snag. The company that promised to help sponsor her education can no longer provide funding - so, the future scientist is turning to the community for help in the form of a Gofundme campaign.
"So I'm in a bit of a tough spot because I'm all the way in America, and have no family and no relatives whatsoever here, and I don't really know anybody aside from the people here at Umaine."
Despite the financial hardship, Matonsi is staying positive, saying she is following her dreams at UMaine.
She became interested in health science while working with her older brother, a scientist in Zimbabwe and she says she wants to bolster female representation in science fields.
"I want someone in high school to say, 'Hey, if Melisa did it, I can do it."
Her advice to young people who also face hardships, but have big aspirations is simple.
"Dream big. If your dream doesn't scare you, it's not big enough. So, the scarier the dream, the greater the outcome. That's what I believe."
You can find Melisa's Gofundme campaign HERE.