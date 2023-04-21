BUCKSPORT -- As seasons change, some are dusting off their motorcycles to enjoy the warmer weather.
"There's a lot of things that are avoidable, such as wearing a helmet, wearing gear, not driving under the influence," said Kate West, motorcycle safety instructor at A&J Motorcycle Safety School.
With Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month starting in May, it's a time to remind drivers that they will once again be sharing the road with motorcyclists.
According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine saw an increase in total motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022, compared to 2021.
Just this Thursday, there were two instances of motorcycle drivers eluding police in Bangor and Eddington -- according to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Some say they are worried about how incidents like these will affect the community.
"You know the old adage 'one bad apple spoils the whole barrel?' It's the same in motorcycling. A few people do dangerous things, and unfortunately people tend to judge all motorcyclists in that light and that's just not the case -- the vast majority are very safe," said Terry Atwood, owner of Bangor Area Motorcycle School.
Atwood says unregistered motorcycle operators pose a threat to others, and one of the safest things a rider can do is to get properly trained. He also says drivers should check their blind spots and stay alert to watch for bikers.
West says riders should always be properly prepared before they hit the road.
"I recommend everyone getting out there and checking over their bikes. You know, bikes are very different over the winter -- also your skills are a little rusty come springtime. It's a great idea to take your bike to a parking lot, get some experience. Things get rusty, your bike and you, over the winter," said West.
Instructors say high speeds often contribute to fatal crashes, and ask that everyone on the roadways simply slow down.