ELLSWORTH -- International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31st.
Healthy Acadia's program, INSPIRE Recovery Center, will be holding an event at Ellsworth's Knowlton Park to remember the lives cut too short, and recognize the ones that are just beginning.
"People give us dirty looks, I see it all the time out here in the parking lot," said INSPIRE Recovery Center Recovery Coach Randy Bacon. "We're not bad people, we're just good people trying to get well."
"Recognizing those people who go unseen" is the message INSPIRE Recovery Center is sending out ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st.
Scheduled to be held at Knowlton Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the event will include guest speakers, a memory board, a candlelight vigil, and the number 723 will be represented through black balloons and butterflies.
According to Inspire Recovery Center, 723 Mainers died from overdose in 2022.
"These are members of our community," said INSPIRE Recovery Center Manager Beth Alteri. "I work with people on a regular basis that are in recovery, who are in active use, and then I work with people who are in our community who are neither of those things. None of them are better than anyone else."
One of the many things the men and women from INSPIRE Recovery Center want August 31st to be, is a step towards the end of the stigma against overdose and recovery.
"Hopefully people will come by whether they've lost somebody or not just to see what it's all about," said Bacon. "They see it from the outside but they don't know what goes on inside. Maybe it will open up some eyes."
"Someone who loses their life to overdose, it impacts the community in some way," said Alteri. "Somebody's mother, brother, sister, cousin, friend, daughter, grandparent. That person is something to somebody. Even if they've burned every bridge behind them, and every bridge in front of them. That person is still somebody to somebody."
For more information about INSPIRE, visit:
INSPIRE Recovery Facebook
Naloxone Request and Fentanyl Test Strip Form
Maine Drug Data June Overdose Report
Guest Speakers from Awareness Day 2022