CHARLESTON-A Maine Department of Corrections Resident has died.
Aaron Chadbourne, 55, from Palmyra died at approximately one am Tuesday while being attended by medical personnel at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.
In 2022 Chadbourne began serving two concurrent sentences for arson.
One fire was at home on Main Street in Palmyra.
Two adults and three children were inside at the time but the family was able to make it out safely.
Chadbourne's earliest release date was December 2026.