CAPITOL

AUGUSTA- Maine legislative leaders have notified capitol police that inflammatory letters from a white nationalist organization have been mailed to lawmakers' homes in an attempt to harass them.

Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both democrats, said today that they have “zero tolerance for white nationalist groups’ behavior or intimidation.”

The letters began arriving this week.

The intimidating letters come after about two dozen people representing the Nationalist Social Club marched around downtown Portland.

The city is in the midst of dealing with the arrival of more than 1,000 asylum seekers, mostly from African countries, since the beginning of the year.

