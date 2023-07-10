STATEWIDE -- Maine State Police are increasing trooper patrols thanks to a grant from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety...
The grant allows for extra troopers to periodically be added to patrol shifts to focus on impaired and distracted driving, seat belt enforcement, and speeding.
These extra patrols usually take place during holidays or special events when more drivers are on the road.
"We may only stop one car but in the course of that one traffic stop a hundred people might drive past us during that moment.” said award winning state trooper, Haley Fleming. “Those people will see that troopers are out and they might take the opportunity to look down at their speed. If they're headed to a place serving alcohol, if they saw the trooper had someone pulled over on the way there they might make a different choice."
Fleming said he believes the current increase of troopers is helping keep drivers safe.