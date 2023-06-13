STATEWIDE -- The Maine Center for Disease Control wants you to know that there has been an increase of rabid animal cases in Maine.
The evidence comes from more animals testing positive since the beginning of the year.
Between January and may of 2023, the CDC confirmed 30 cases of rabies in raccoons, skunks, bats, a fox, and a woodchuck.
Rabies activity was significantly lower in 2022, with a total of 35 cases for the year.
Megan Porter, the Infectious disease health educator for the Maine CDC, says while there is no need to panic, it is good to keep updated on how to stay safe.
"We don't want anyone to panic. We just want people to be aware that rabies is out there but there are commonsense ways you can protect yourself, your family members and your pets. And that's just leaving wildlife alone, making sure everybody's up to date on rabies vaccines."
The CDC urges you to stay away from wildlife, but if you see a dead or suspicious acting animal in Maine, contact a game warden with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Please also keeps your pets away from wildlife.