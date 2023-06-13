rabies shot

STATEWIDE -- The Maine Center for Disease Control wants you to know that there has been an increase of rabid animal cases in Maine.

The evidence comes from more animals testing positive since the beginning of the year. 

Between January and may of 2023, the CDC confirmed 30 cases of rabies in raccoons, skunks, bats, a fox, and a woodchuck.

Rabies activity was significantly lower in 2022, with a total of 35 cases for the year.

Megan Porter, the Infectious disease health educator for the Maine CDC, says while there is no need to panic, it is good to keep updated on how to stay safe.

"We don't want anyone to panic. We just want people to be aware that rabies is out there but there are commonsense ways you can protect yourself, your family members and your pets. And that's just leaving wildlife alone, making sure everybody's up to date on rabies vaccines."

The CDC urges you to stay away from wildlife, but if you see a dead or suspicious acting animal in Maine, contact a game warden with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Please also keeps your pets away from wildlife.

Assistant News Director

Matt Colson joined the ABC7 and FOX 22 News Team in 2022 as Assistant News Director. Matt is a local and was born in Bangor. He is a proud Brewer High School graduate that went on to University of Maine at Orono to receive a degree in Liberal Arts. Matt has spent over 30 years in television news. He has worked as a Producer, Editor, Assignment Manager, News Gatherer, ENG Technician, Photographer, and now Assistant News Director for WVII and WFVX. Along the way, he has covered the biggest stories, from 9-11 to being at the finish line when the Boston Marathon bombs went off. He has covered Superbowls with the Patriots and World Series runs with the Red Sox. Hurricanes, Nor'easters and scorchers, Matt has covered everything with his camera. Matt is an 8 time nominated, 2 time winner of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy Award. He has also won awards from National Press Photographers Association, Associated Press and Maine Association of Broadcasters. "This is home, why wouldn't I want to share my passion for news with my community? The stories we cover matter to me. I'm from here, I live here and my family has been serving this community for over 60 years."

