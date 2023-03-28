BAR HARBOR- If you're planning to visit Acadia National Park it's going to cost a little more.
The National Park Service has approved an entrance fee increase that will take effect on April first.
The new price will be $35 for a seven day pass for a private vehicle, $30 for a seven day pass for a motorcycle, $20 for a pedestrian or cyclist seven day pass and $70 dollars for an Acadia Annual Pass.
The majority of the entrance fee is used to fund the Island Explorer Bus System and other projects that directly benefit visitors or protect park resources locally.
There are three days people can visit the park for free.
Those days are April 22 for the first day of National Park Week, August 4 for Great American Outdoors Day and September 23 for National Public Lands Day.