BANGOR -- Every August 1st, World Lung Cancer Day brings awareness to a disease that impacts the lives of so many.
World Lung Cancer Day serves as a reminder to just how important early detection can be.
127,000. That is the number of people who die each year from lung cancer.
The Lung Cancer Screening Program at Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center are encouraging people to partake in cancer screening.
"Lung cancer we know is really an aggressive cancer, but early detection is key in increasing survival rates for lung cancer," said the Practice Manager of Northern Light Cardiothoracic Surgery, Northern Light Lung Cancer Screening Program, Northern Light Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, and Northern Light Structural Heart Program Amy McClary, RN BSN.
People between the ages of 50 and 80, smokers, or those who quit smoking in the last 15 years are all eligible for lung cancer screening.
Northern Light Health says the screening process takes 5 to 10 minutes, with no dye, no early preparation, and 75% less radiation then a normal CT scan.
"We're actually looking for something called lung nodules," said Lung Cancer Screening Program Patient Navigator Laurie Leblanc, RN. "50% of folks over the age of 50 are going to have a lung nodule."
95% of those nodules are benign, and if caught early enough, cancerous nodules can be treated.
Yearly scans are crucial for prevention and early detection.
"One scan doesn't mean you're in the clear," said McClary. "Scanning and screening are really important to happen every year you're eligible. Lung cancer is aggressive, we see it all the time in patients who have a scan this year, it's clean, and next year we detect a nodule and it is cancer."
It's also important to remember, even if you don't have the traditional symptoms of lung cancer, you may simply be asymptomatic. If you meet the criteria, and are eligible, talk to your healthcare provider as soon as possible.
"Just because you have one, or two, or five normal scans, doesn't mean you're in the clear," said McClary. "Patients need to be scanned yearly until you no longer meet eligibility."
For more information, visit:
Northern Light Health EMMC Lung Cancer Screening Program
Go2 for Lung Cancer
Maine QuitLink
Lung Cancer Statistics