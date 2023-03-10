AUGUSTA- A bill requiring snow and ice removal from vehicles is getting support.
The Legislature's Transportation Committee unanimously voted to advance LD522.
The bill would require motorists of a passenger vehicle to take measures to prevent ice and snow from falling from their vehicle while driving on Maine roadways.
Violators would face a fine of $50 for their first offense .
Subsequent offenses would be subject to a fine of between $150 and $250.
A separate bill would also require larger vehicles to clear off snow and ice.
The bill moves to the full legislature in the coming weeks.