BREWER -- Bangor's classic rock station tuned in to listeners Friday, bringing back a day-long fundraising event that had people calling from all over the state.
"This is literally the thing that we look forward to the most every year. The minute it ends we start thinking 'oh, it's going to be so much fun next year,'" said Cori Skall, I-95 morning show co-host.
While they're usually sending out rock hits over the airwaves, the I-95 team brought back its "Request-A-Thon" in support of the Special Olympics.
Radio hosts turned over total control of the station to the listeners. For a suggested donation of five dollars, the crew plays a classic rock and roll song of your choice. For a higher price, they'll play anything you can throw at them.
"We're throwing the whole format out the window, essentially. We'll play anything -- rock, we've already played some bagpipe music earlier today, we played something from Wayne's World, tv themes. Pretty much anything anybody wants to hear," said Skall.
Special Olympics Maine offers sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Last year, the "Request-A-Thon" raised more than $4,000 dollars for the group.
Law enforcement officers stopped by the station in support of the non-stop 13-hour event, calling for listeners who can't donate their money to donate their time.
"It's something they look forward to the entire year. This one weekend will be burned in their memories, and if it's something you can contribute to, volunteer your time, donate and things like that -- it's worth it to them, and it makes a big difference and a big impact on their life," said officer Christopher Gray of the Veazie Police Department.
To learn more about the Special Olympics, visit somaine.org.