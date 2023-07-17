BANGOR -- 11 potential students are getting a preview of what it's like working in the healthcare industry at Husson University's three-day summer camp.
Their first assignment was creating ibuprofen powder for people who can't swallow pills.
"It's not what you think that pharmacy would be like because a lot of people think it's filling out prescriptions, but this is another big part of it," said Ella Lewis, a participant of the summer camp.
Husson University's Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences Chair Tianzhi Yang highlighted the importance of learning the fundamentals of the healthcare industry.
More importantly, she says she wants students to find what their interested in throughout the next few days.
"We want the students to explore what really in this pharmacy field what they can do. Not just to say it's CVS, it's Walgreens, but see a variety of the path entailed with that pharmacy field," said Yang.
Participant Nadia Broadhead flew across the United States from Austin, TX to attend this camp.
She says she developed a passion for being a pharmacist at a young age. She wants to make sure the healthcare industry continues to have a personal effect on patients.
"A lot of companies focus more on how much we can sell or then price. And they forget they're human beings and not just robots that they took money from. I want to make sure the human aspect is still there in healthcare," said Broadhead.