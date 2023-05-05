BANGOR -- More than 100 graduating nurses were welcomed into the profession during Husson University's pinning ceremony.
Undergraduate and master's students lined up for the annual pinning ceremony which showcased academic excellence for newly practicing nurses and advanced practicing nurses.
"It means a lot. Four years of work. Four years of dedication, sweat [and] tears. Quite literally,” said nursing graduate, Bailey Girsa.
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing the ongoing shortage of nurses will continue as members of the baby boomer generation phase out of the industry.
Chief nurse administrator, Valerie Sauda, says she's proud that Husson University's graduating nurses can contribute to the resolution.
"Today's need for nurses is crucial to the success of the health care system across the United States. We have students going from as far away as the midwest and California even,” according to Valerie Sauda. “We have students going to Florida, we have many [many] students staying in the great state of Maine."
Many employers are already recruiting the recent grads.
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is currently offering a sign-on bonus of $5,000 after taxes for graduates who sign on for one year at the Bangor Medical Center.
"Being a nurse is both a privilege and a really very difficult job. To be able to offer the highest level of support to people just starting in the profession,” said Catherine Maclaren, Vice President of Diversity for Northern Light Health.
Both Sauda and Girsa expressed that the ceremony feels bitter sweet.
"People have said they're very excited but have also been very tearful. Because it's the end of a journey. It is the end but also new doors open,” said Girsa.