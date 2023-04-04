AUGUSTA -- Hundreds of people gathered for a pro life rally in Augusta.
Tuesday morning, the amine right to life group hosted hands at the capitol in at the Augusta statehouse in the hall of flags.
Assistant republican leader senator Lisa Keim says, "A lot of the energy today, is around what the governor had already announced as an expansion of abortion here in Maine. "
Keim, many of the people who attended the rally are concerned the bill governor Janet Mills is expected to release will expand accessibility for abortions across the board.
Many of the attendees, including Keim, speculate the new bill will allow for abortions up until the moment of birth which they staunchly oppose.
Keim states, "We haven't seen the language of that bill yet but just from the speeches that were made and the way that she is describing it. It is looking to have abortion right up to the moment of live birth".
When we reached out to the Governor's office for clarification on the bill they stated the bill is inspired by the story Dana Peirce who had to travel out of state to receive an abortion after learning her child was suffering from skeletal dysplasia.
The Governor's office stated, "The Governor's bill places the decision about whether to have an abortion later in pregnancy in the hands of a woman and a doctor, not politicians".
They also offered statistics stating that nearly all abortions in Maine occur during the first trimester, with 92 percent of them occurring by the 12th week of pregnancy