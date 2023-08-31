HOWLAND -- A non-profit based in Howland handed out free school supplies and food on Thursday.
The Love Alliance non-profit has been serving the Howland community for a variety of needs for the past six years, and on Thursday they offered back packs filled with school supplies to any family in the community that wanted one.
"The Save a Life program in Lincoln donated some backpacks that were full of school supplies and we were able to make those available for any student going into the new school year," said Director of Love Alliance Kayla Thompson
As Thompson highlights, the backpacks and supplies were all donated by the Save a Life Recovery Network that is based in Lincoln.
Love Alliance also serves as the Howland Food Cupboard and were handing out free food provided by Hannaford and the Burlington Food Pantry.
Thompson says they will be open every other Thursday but plan to be there next week again with more food and supplies.
"If you're in need of a backpack you are more than welcome to reach out and we can make sure one is in your hand but there will be a few back packs available next week and certainly lots of food," said Thompson.
They say anyone in need is welcome. More information about the non-profit and their community efforts can be found on their Facebook.