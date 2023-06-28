HOWLAND -- After receiving the rating of ugliest town in Maine, a Howland resident has put together a go fund me page in an effort to bring new improvements that will highlight its small town charm
"It's a small town and limited resources and the town struggles just to maintain what we have," said Anthony Luci, who has been a Howland resident for the past 10 years.
A website called Travel a Lot has released an article describing the ugliest towns and cities across the country, and unfortunately for Howland residents, they made the list. Luci is pushing back against what he says is an unfair ranking.
"I started a fundraiser on go fund me for the town of Howland to try to raise money to be able to buy some things for public spaces like gazebos, picnic tables, washroom facilities, things like that."
He is striving for an impressive amount of three million dollars to bring life back to this community.
"I know that's really high for a project like this compared to people who have medical needs or things like that or their house burnt down but it's not a lot of money for an entire town," said Luci.
Howland's town manager says the article was hard to read for a lot of the community.
"That article upset a lot of the locals in town, the person that wrote the article didn't go very far from 95 because if he had branched out any distance at all Howland is a beautiful little community," said Town Manager David Lloyd.
Lloyd does say there are a number of structures that are in disrepair
"The select board within the last two years have passed an ordinance on property maintenance to try to slow down some of these deteriorating properties so we're trying to get ahold of it right now."
According to Lloyd, the town recently received a 1.2 million dollar congressional spending fund that will go towards relocating their salt sand pile to a new facility on Lagoon lake. He says that will address some environmental issues and with the new facility should hopefully bring new economic opportunities for the town as well.
Though Luci has a long way to go to reach his fundraising goal, he is feeling hopeful.
"I think that there's a lot of potential here, we've got all the rivers, and it's beautiful it really is," said Luci.