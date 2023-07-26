FILE -- A bill that would create an offshore wind program is officially on the Governor's desk after being approved by the Maine House in the early mornings hours Thursday.
We spoke to industries across the state on the impact.
"This is a major win on all fronts, and this is a really great representation of how clean energy can support our state's economy, our state's health and our state's workforce," said Josh Caldwell, Climate and Clean Energy Outreach Coordinator for the Natural Resources Council of Maine.
One front that sees this as a crucial win: those representing workers.
Laborers' International Union of North America's Regional Director Jason Shedlock said it creates new clean energy sustaining jobs for Mainers, by Mainers.
"Because of the sheer number of jobs that this is going to create and sustain, chances are someone in the state of Maine will never see an offshore wind turbine, but they will know someone that has a job because of the industry," said Shedlock.
New jobs aren't the only thing on the horizon. Mainers will have the opportunity to put some money back in their wallets.
Caldwell said offshore wind projects are expected produce roughly three gigawatts of electricity by 2040. He says Mainers will see lower electric bills in switching to clean energy.
"Having clean energy in the Gulf of Maine right here in Maine will really stabilize energy prices for the long term and make our grid more reliable," said Caldwell.
The bill is now sitting on the Governor's desk awaiting her signature. Shedlock said it creates a Maine-based blueprint for anyone to use going forward.
"Maine's motto is Dirigo, and we certainly led in this way on this industry. We're proud to do it and we look forward to operationalizing this," said Shedlock.