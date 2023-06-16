STATEWIDE -- Maine's House of Representatives passed a bill to authorize Harm Reduction Health Centers in Maine.
The bill (LD-1364) passed with a 77-66 bipartisan vote and could lead the way for Maine to join only a handful of states to have Harm Reduction Health Centers.
These will not cost Maine taxpayers because it will be funded by private donations and grants, and will only be built in communities after they are approved in a public town meeting.
According to the bills co-sponsor Rep. Laurie Osher (D - Orono), "What would be best for them to help them get into recovery and this bill is that step."
According to the bills sponsor Rep. Grayson Lookner (D - Portland), "Harm Reduction Health Centers save lives. This is a future. Everything we've been doing up until now hasn't worked so it's time to try a new approach and this is the right approach for Maine."
Harm Reduction Centers offer sterile injections for individuals who are suffering drug addiction.
They also offer support specialists, mental health counselors, and information about recovery options.
However, opponents of the bill believe there are better ways of leading people on the road to recovery, then giving them more drugs.
According to Senator Joe Baldacci (D - Penobscot), "There's no control of what's gonna happen off-site. One of the biggest concerns is the effect it has on the general community. So Bangor has done it's share, we have three clinics for opioid treatment. Three clinics serving probably over fifteen hundred people, and we've done our share. I think bringing more of that to Bangor is not a plus for our community."
According to Rep. Michael Lemelin (R - Chelsea), "Remember, that just offering recovery is not enough and treatment's still not enough. When we release them we have to make sure they have jobs, we have to make sure they have a good place to live where they're not going back into the same environment."
The bill now moves to the senate, and could be voted on as soon as next week.
Speaking on what next week might look like, Senator Baldacci said, "I think there's a bi-partisan concern against doing this next step. I don't know how it will go in the Senate, but I think it will most likely not be the majority report that came out of the House."