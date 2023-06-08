AUGUSTA -- Our current state flag might be changing, or restored depending on how you look at. With the house of Representatives Tuesday night voting to advance a bill that seeks to have our first state flag from 1901 to 1909, become the flag of Maine's future. The bill passed, but split the house 64-61, with all except five Democrats voting for changing the current flag.
"I see that flag on more houses then the current state flag," said Democrat Representative from Bath Sean Paulhus. "I see it on shirts, and mugs, and stickers. I mean you can go right outside the state house right now and see it on a number of vehicles outside. It just seems like the public has really embraced this as a symbol of pride of our state."
Representative Sean Paulhus is the one who is behind the bill to change the state flag. On the other side of the aisle, Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham hopes the state flag will remain as it is.
"I like the blue background. You know, I think it goes back to Civil War significance to have that blue flag," said Faulkingham. "I like it, and I think most of the Maine people do and I don't think the people of Maine want us down here changing our flag. I think they think that we've got more important things to get to then changing the state flag."
It is true, the blue in Maine's flag represents the Maine soldiers who fought for the Union. But the flag we have today isn't identical to what it was for the Union soldiers.
According to Vexillologist Dave Martucci, "Once our supplies were damaged beyond repair, the federal government then began to issue flags and all the federal government flags for troops where blue and they generally had either the state coat of arms or the federal coat of arms or some combination of both on them. So for example the 20th Maine had as their flag a blue flag with the U.S. eagle and coat of arms on it. But other troops like the 5th Maine had a blue flag with the state coat of arms on it."
The bill in question is not to change the flag to one specific design, but to change the language back to what it was in 1901. A green pine tree, blue north star, and buff background, with the Secretary of State having the final approval.
"People have certain gut reactions to them," said Martucci. "Not always positive, but they have those reactions, and you say, 'wait a minute that's just a piece of colored cloth, how can that evoke these emotions and these reactions in these people?'"
When asked why this particular situation has caused a political division, Martucci stated, "That's a reaction in some ways, and that's worth studying."
The bill will now be moved to the Senate, where it is a Democrat majority.