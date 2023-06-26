AUGUSTA -- A bill that proposes an expansion to background checks for gun sales in the state has narrowly passed the House of Representatives, but it's uncertain how much further it will go.
With a 69 to 68 vote, the house has passed a bill sponsored by house speaker Rachel Talbot Ross that would expand background checks to private firearms sales, transfers and gun show deals.
Many democrats claim the bill is an important step in controlling potential threats.
"This a really important measure that will do a lot towards closing this loophole that we've had in our background check law with private sales. It doesn't prohibit anyone from buying a gun. It doesn't stop the transfer of guns from family members or giving a gun as a gift," says Camden representative Vicki Doudera, "It simply says if you want to sell a gun to a private individual or you want to buy a gun through uncle henry's or something like that you need to have a background check."
Many Republicans claim there is no need for this bill to become a law, with some even claiming it's an unconstitutional infringement on second amendment rights.