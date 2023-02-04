FIRE

GARLAND -- On the night of February 3, a fire in Garland burned a home to the ground.

According to Garland Fire Department Fire Chief Justin Gudroe, the fire started at around 11:30 p.m.

Gudroe says that the sub-zero temperatures caused the water in the fire trucks to freeze -- making it more difficult to extinguish the flames -- and it took firefighters around three hours to extinguish the flames. 

According to Gudroe, the fire has resulted in a total loss to the home -- leaving four people displaced and several pets perished in the fire. 

Gudroe says that the cause of the fire is still under investigation..

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

