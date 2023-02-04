Weather Alert

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM EST Monday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment remains free of ice. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM EST Monday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment remains free of ice. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&