GARLAND -- On the night of February 3, a fire in Garland burned a home to the ground.
According to Garland Fire Department Fire Chief Justin Gudroe, the fire started at around 11:30 p.m.
Gudroe says that the sub-zero temperatures caused the water in the fire trucks to freeze -- making it more difficult to extinguish the flames -- and it took firefighters around three hours to extinguish the flames.
According to Gudroe, the fire has resulted in a total loss to the home -- leaving four people displaced and several pets perished in the fire.
Gudroe says that the cause of the fire is still under investigation..