House approves Paid Family Medical Leave proposal

AUGUSTA -- A day after passing the Senate, the House voted in favor of adopting a statewide paid family medical leave program.
L.D. 1964 passed the House in a 79 to 65 vote.
Following its passing, bill sponsors Representative Kristen Cloutier and Senator Mattie Daughtry released a statement saying this is an example of a good-faith compromise.
Despite passing, another vote was called by Republican Representative Richard Bradstreet in an attempt to adopt an amendment that would allow paid family medical leave to be voluntary for businesses to participate in.
This was rejected in a 77 to 63 vote.
L.D. 1964 will now head to the Maine Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee to await funding before heading to Governor Mills' desk.