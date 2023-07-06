House approves new state budget

AUGUSTA -- A bipartisan state budget deal between Democrats and Republicans is expected to pass the House of Representatives.
A version of the bill passed the House in a 80-to 58-vote despite failing to get the necessary two-third majority vote needed to pass it immediately.
The new deal would add an extra $800 million on top of the previous $9.9 billion deal passed in March.
Even though it passed, House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham was not fully in support of the deal.
"We were glad it included some of our priorities but at the end of the day, the tax increase for paid family leave was really the biggest factor. We didn't want to raise taxes on working people," said Representative Faulkingham.
The House will vote on two amendments to the budget before it heads to the Senate, which would fix the bill's language and stripping the emergency clause due to not receiving two-thirds support.