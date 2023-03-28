GREENVILLE- A hospital in Greenville is celebrating a big milestone in it's modernization project.
The new ambulance and main hospital buildings for the Northern Light CA Dean Hospital are now weather tight.
The groundbreaking for the project happened last spring and the final steel beam was put in place last fall.
CA Dean Hospital President Marie Vienneau says with the buildings fully enclosed the construction crew can proceed with the wiring, walls and other interior work.
She says installation of the interior metal framing in the new hospital is already well underway and the new hospital is starting to take shape.
The modernization project remains on budget and renovations to the East Wing building are on schedule.
Officials say due to supply chain issues the opening of the new hospital, known as the Buck Family Building, has been changed from August of this year to February of next year.