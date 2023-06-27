ORRINGTON -- A non-profit organization is thinking outside the box while offering non-conventional therapeutic experiences to veterans and first responders.
"A lot of people are struggling with just so much going on in their brains that there's really never an off switch,” said Jenna Ballargeon, executive director and founder of Reigning Hope Ranch.
Veterans and first responders gathered for breakfast and coffee around a campfire during a weekly "Coffee and Connect" meetup hosted by reigning hope ranch in Orrington, Tuesday.
The equine barn was founded in 2021 to offer therapy services in a nonconventional way to any individuals struggling with emotional or psychological challenges.
"I feel that being able to get together and be together as a community is one way that you can approach healing,” said clinical counselor for Reigning Hope Ranch, Marley Smith-Lees. I really enjoy this connection that the horses bring. They add another level of conversation to sessions. They bring in a level of compassion that maybe we don't see in ourselves."
Organization leaders explain that therapeutic interactions with the horses are a valuable way to spike the interest of vulnerable groups such as veterans and first responders who may not be open to traditional forms of therapy.
"Because of the stigma of asking for help [to start with.. And] in the past and even today it's to go into the office.. You're going into a facility. In this setting it's an out of the box approach,” according to Andrew Kaufmann, director of military and first responder programs for Reigning Hope Ranch.
The ranch will continue to host "Coffee and Connect" meetings open to active and retired veterans and first responders each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
