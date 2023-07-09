UNION -- The Maine Warden Dive Team recovered the body of a man from Hope, Maine, who drowned while rescuing his children on Saturday afternoon in Seven Tree Pond at Ayer park in Union.
46-year-old Henry Brooks was enjoying the afternoon with his family on Saturday when suddenly one of his daughters fell into deeper water where the river enters the pond.
His other daughter attempted to rescue her, but both were swept out by the currents. Brooks, who was sitting at a picnic table watching his daughters, saw what occurred and jumped into the water to rescue them followed by his 27-year-old son
According to officials from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the son was able to bring the daughters back to safety on a nearby dock; however, when he turned back, his father, Henry Brooks, was no longer visible.
"His two daughters were struggling in the water out there in the current, and the St George river empties into Seven Tree Pond here at that location, and with all the high rains we've had, the high amount of rain pretty swift current in there, it's actually pretty difficult to go kayaking up that river at the moment," said Union resident and Maine Registered Guide Kevin Curry.
Locals say they have noticed the water levels are two feet higher than usual during this time of year, which could have impacted the intensity of the current. Although there have been some close calls, its been years since an incident like this has occurred.
"It's a pretty sad thing and I've lived here for many years in the town. Last time someone had something the same here was about 40 years ago off the beach here so its very rare in this pond," said Curry.
Officials say, Game Wardens, Union Fire and Rescue and Knox County Sheriff's office were called to the scene but were unable to locate brooks.
After three Maine Warden Service Divers arrived, he was found at approximately 7:30 pm on Saturday, not far from the dock where his son brought the daughters to safety.
According to officials, Brooks was taken to the Halls Funeral Home in Waldoboro, while his son and two daughters were taken to the PenBay Medical Center, where they remained under observation Saturday night.