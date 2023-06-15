Hope House expanding temporary housing

FILE -- The Hope House Health and Living Center in Bangor is expanding a program to help those living in the shelter transition to homes of their own.
The Hope House is run by Penobscot Community Health Care.
A P.C.H.C. spokesperson confirmed more than $2 million in pandemic relief funds will be used to add 10 transitional housing units and hire 10 new staff members.
The units would be located near the clinic where tenants pay rent for a single-person room while they attain employment and gain independence.
The spokesperson also confirms the project will likely start in October and finish up in the late spring or early summer of 2024.