SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Freeport woman is being remembered for her role in the recovery community.
52-year-old Danielle Goodwin was found dead near the South Portland Home Depot on Tuesday night.
Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
WGME spoke with loved ones about her legacy.
"I was devastated. My soul and my heart-- everything was shattered." Said Stephanie Doyle, a close friend of Danielle Goodwin.
Stephanie Doyle says she was more than just best friends with Danielle Goodwin. It was more like soul mates.
"You couldn't help but to feel special and comfortable in her presence."
"She was always the first one to stand up for someone else" said Kris Dow, another friend of Goodwin.
Kris Dow initially met the Freeport woman through friends. He says Goodwin was loyal and spunky.
"It didn't matter what life was throwing at her. She always had a smile on her face."
He says Goodwin lived in Maine then spent time in Florida before coming back. They reconnected when he went to a treatment center and she was there as a recovery coach.
"She was really passionate about addiction recovery and helping others"
"She at times literally held my hand through it." said Doyle.
(Reporter Mal Meyer) "That's pretty above and beyond."
"It is. But that's Danielle. And she did that for anybody."
"I met her at one of the hardest points in my life. And she was instrumental in saving it." said Zoe Campbell, a long time friend of Danielle.
Zoe Campbell says she's known Goodwin for years after meeting in Portland.
"She went through so much in her life. She was able to share her experience, strength and hope ... with everyone she came in contact with."
Despite Campbell now living in Georgia-- the two stayed connected and she says they spoke just a few weeks ago.
"Her legacy will continue."
It's difficult for those who loved her to learn about her death.. Now they're hoping for answers.
"She deserves justice."
Maine state police say they are following up on leads. They're also looking for help finding the car that Goodwin was last seen in.
It was a 2016 blue Honda CRV with a Maine license plate 2773VM. If you have any information please contact Maine state police at 624-7076 extension 9.