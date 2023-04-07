BANGOR -- The city of Bangor recently announced the clean up of a long-standing homeless encampment along Valley Avenue.
It's part of an effort to reduce homelessness by providing rapid housing resources.
"They made a comment about how they were going to be kicking people out of here. Feels like forever now. We've literally made it a home.[now] We have to pick all that up,” a member of the Valley Avenue encampment, Brooke Murphy.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, has partnered with several local agencies to help those living in encampments on Valley Avenue find housing.
HUD has developed a technical assistance team to provide emergency resources and the necessary documents to apply for housing, such as I.D.'s, housing vouchers, and case management.
"It was actually a group decision. We've all been working as a team for the past six months or more. We've been here all winter long talking with people,” according to Patty Hamilton for the City of Bangor Public Health. “It's important because we all believe that people really need a house.. They deserve a roof over their heads."
The city has attempted to clean up the area several times in the past.
According to a release from the city of Bangor, many community members have pushed for the area to be cleaned up and free of encampments.
"We're homeless. Everyone thinks bad of us [related] to drug use. There's people that drive by yelling stuff. Just awful things,” said Murphy.
The clean up of the Valley Avenue encampment is one of several of the city's response efforts to the homeless crisis.
Homeless individuals will be provided with housing vouchers but are still looking for landlords willing to accept those vouchers.
Despite the uncertainty, members of the encampment say they're hopeful during this imminent change.
"I hope we can finally get into an apartment. I have a four-year-old son so I'm hoping to get him back in my life,” said Murphy.
"We're just going to keep trying and trying until something comes available to us and we're just not going to give up,” said Jennifer Marshall, a Valley Avenue encampment member.