AUGUSTA- Maine home values shot up 3.8 percent in March .
That's compared to March 2022.
According to Maine listings, the average price rose to $337,500.
However, interest rates and lower-than-normal inventory led to a single-family home sales decline of more than 16 percent.
Carmen McPhail, 2023 President of the Maine Association of Realtors, says as spring arrives, potential buyers are adjusting to the increased mortgage rates and returning to actively searching for their next home. The low inventory of for-sale homes continues to be a challenge.