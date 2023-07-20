AUGUSTA- The availability of single family homes for sale across the state remains tighter than normal.
That contributed to a sale decrease of more than 19 percent during the month of June.
There is good news for those looking to sell their homes.
Home values rose more than 6 percent from June 2022 to June 2023.
The median sales price was $385,000 .
According to Maine Association of Realtors President Carmen McPhail, the current real estate market in Maine is characterized by strong demand and low inventory.
She says ready to move in homes are entering the market and qualified buyers are ready to make purchases.