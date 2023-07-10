Millinocket, Maine may feel miles away from Hollywood, California but it's actually closer than you think.
The bright lights, buzz and money made from blockbuster movies has found its way to our rural way of life according to visual effects artist Dave Rand.
"When I'm moving my mouse in Millinocket, it's moving somewhere in Los Angeles," Rand said.
Dave Rand is a Maine native who attended the University of Maine and later went on to L.A., where he's been working as a visual effects artist for movies like The Matrix, Moana and The Patriot starring Mel Gibson.
Rand is responsible for this stadium flood scene in Batman.
"If it's burning, exploding, melting, or a building completely falling apart, that's what I do," he explained.
Rand moved back to Millinocket when the studios in L.A. shut down during Covid.
He attached Starlink to his home, which allows him to work on films and TV shows from his dual computer system.
"I've never been more inspired than when I came here," he said.
Rand says almost all movie effects are unfortunately done outside of the U.S.
"Life of Pi, that's the last motion picture where the effects were done in the United States," Rand said. "A lot of effects are now done in Canada because the government kicks back 60% of what you spend."
Rand says the ruralness of Maine is where true artists can boost their creativity, recharge their battery, and invest their Hollywood dollars into a community that can put it to good use.
"I think places like Millinocket, the more beautiful, inspiring places are where artists are going to want to go," Rand explained before continuing, "We're dictating where this industry goes. When Covid hit and went remote, none of us wanted to go back."
Proving with technology and a little Yankee ingenuity, a kid from Maine really can make it in the movies.