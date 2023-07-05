Holden teams up with E.A.A.A. to give food out to its members

HOLDEN -- The town of Holden and its Police Department teamed up with the Eastern Area Agency on Aging to provide some seniors with food Wednesday morning.
Participants showed up to the Police Department where they were given a box of food for them to bring home.
Attendees could also request pet essentials such as dog food and cat litter.
Holden Police Chief Eddie Benjamin says efforts like this remind everyone about the importance of helping those who need it most.
"It's a good opportunity for us to interact with people and to see a smile on their face. And it's very important for us to be engaged in the community," said Chief Benjamin.
Chief Benjamin says this service is available on the first Monday of every month.
Older adults interested in taking part should call the Holden Town Office at 843-5151 for more information.