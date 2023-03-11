Chris Greeley

File

HOLDEN -- Residents of the town of Holden say they are in shock after the sudden loss of Police Chief Chris Greeley.

We asked our Holden viewers to share their memories about the longtime lawman.

"He was always a giving, kind, and sweet person. Yeah, we're going to miss him a lot," said Jill Mayhew. "I really feel he was such an integral part of what makes Holden such a great town to live in. There's going to be a hole left there for sure."

"He would actually talk to people, he would go out and he would help people. And, just, he was a good guy really. You didn't think of him as much as a police chief than as a friend," said Jim St. Michael.

"I mean, you couldn't ask for a better police chief, seriously. I wish all towns had someone like him," said one resident.

"I could tell you stories all day about the things he did to help people. Great officer," said a G & M Family Market employee.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

Recommended for you