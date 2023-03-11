HOLDEN -- Residents of the town of Holden say they are in shock after the sudden loss of Police Chief Chris Greeley.
We asked our Holden viewers to share their memories about the longtime lawman.
"He was always a giving, kind, and sweet person. Yeah, we're going to miss him a lot," said Jill Mayhew. "I really feel he was such an integral part of what makes Holden such a great town to live in. There's going to be a hole left there for sure."
"He would actually talk to people, he would go out and he would help people. And, just, he was a good guy really. You didn't think of him as much as a police chief than as a friend," said Jim St. Michael.
"I mean, you couldn't ask for a better police chief, seriously. I wish all towns had someone like him," said one resident.
"I could tell you stories all day about the things he did to help people. Great officer," said a G & M Family Market employee.