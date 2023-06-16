KENNEBUNK- There is good news for Maine lobstermen and their families.
The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Maine Lobstermen's Association in it's appeal of a lower court ruling challenging a federal whale protection plan by the National Marine Fisheries Service.
MLA Policy Director Patrice McCarron says " While today's decision is great news, our work will continue. We all agree with the need to ensure a safe environment in which the endangered right whale can recover, and MLA is hopeful that this decision will force the National Marine Fisheries Service to go back to the drawing board to develop a plan that uses best available science and accurate data, and more importantly that will protect whale without eliminating the lobster fishery.''