LOBSTERING

KENNEBUNK- There is good news for Maine lobstermen and their families.

The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Maine Lobstermen's Association in it's appeal of a lower court ruling challenging a federal whale protection plan by the National Marine Fisheries Service.

MLA Policy Director Patrice McCarron says " While today's decision is great news, our work will continue. We all agree with the need to ensure a safe environment in which the endangered right whale can recover, and MLA is hopeful that this decision will force the National Marine Fisheries Service to go back to the drawing board to develop a plan that uses best available science and accurate data, and more importantly that will protect whale without eliminating the lobster fishery.''

Tags

News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

Recommended for you