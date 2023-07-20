SEARSPORT -- A historic building in Searsport has become a potential risk to the community. Over the years the Captain Joseph Loomis Park house has been a beloved staple for the community and it has become a popular tourist attraction. However the town has been working to have it removed given its current state.
"People will walk right up to it and it is scary because you never know when its gonna fall," said Searsport resident Jenna Keach. "Slowly it started coming down on its own, the roof has always been in-tact and there used to be these pretty stained glass windows that just started coming down too."
Keach and her family own Greg's Auto Sales on Route 1 directly across the street from the historic house. Keach says they have observed it falling for years and many locals say it has become one of the most photographed buildings possibly in the state of Maine.
"A lot of people will stop in they'll take so many different photos and sometimes I've even seen the same car come in year after year looking at it taking new updated photos," said Keach.
The building has sat in its place for over a century, but given how bad its gotten recently the town is now making further efforts to have it demolished.
"Somebody might go in there thinking that there's something of value and get hurt because it'll fall down on them," said Town Manager for Searsport James Gillway.
The town manager says although it does mean a lot to the community they cannot risk anyone getting hurt.
"Its way beyond preservation I was in the house personally about 25 years ago and it was at that point probably still able to be righted and set right but it couldn't now be salvaged in any way," said Gillway.
Despite the risks, community members are still sad to see it go.
"To me its this house I see every day you don't think of it as this historical thing that means so much to so many people but it really does," said Keach.