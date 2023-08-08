EDDINGTON -- $1.58 billion. That's the estimated jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night.
Pick the winning five numbers, and your life could be changed forever.
"I think it's just an insane amount of money. I don't know if anybody would know how to spend it or what to do, but good luck to everybody out there," said Scott Martin, Co-Owner of the Eddington Store.
What could be better than winning all this money? How about earning a spot in history.
To date, the highest recorded Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.357 billion winning ticket in South Carolina back in 2018.
Martin says the historically high jackpot has everyone wanting a piece of the prize.
"It's bringing a lot of people. A lot of people that have never played and they're like 'Well I got to buy at least a ticket to play and I never play so I'm going to buy a ticket today' to see how lucky they are," said Martin.
Whoever wins isn't the only one cashing in. Retailers can earn up to $50,000 in bonuses for selling the winning ticket.
The question on everyone's mind: what would you do if you won the Mega Millions?
"There's a lot of things that I would do with the store. Just some renovations, maybe updating the kitchen. Doing some stuff in the parking lot," said Martin.
"Working on my family. Just doing things for my family," said Stephen Commeau, who is hoping to win the Mega Millions jackpot.
Though the odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 300 million, it could be you. May the odds be in your favor.
The drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m.