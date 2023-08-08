Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Downeast Maine and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, Hancock, Washington, and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. In addition, there is potential for some of these storms to track over the same areas multiple times. This could cause localized flash flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple round of showers and storms will continue through the evening hours. Heavy rainfall rates may cause flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&