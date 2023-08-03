OLD TOWN -- The Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town has kicked off its summer programs. The non-profit land trust owned by the University of Maine functions all year round and offers four weeks of educational camps for people of all ages during the summer.
They are staffed by a team of biologists and naturalists as well as local UMaine students with an ecology focus.
Each week of camp offers a different program with a new theme. The themes range from water exploration to forest finds and more, each giving participants an opportunity to immerse themselves with the natural world.
"We give them kind of the educational tools that they need so that they can better appreciate and enjoy the environment and our hope is that we're building future naturalists when they come here," said Program Manager Mackenzie Roeder.
Roeder says the goal is to create a space for fun and educational opportunities that inspire new interests in all nature has to offer.
"We're really just hoping to give them a little bit of love that we have for nature, we find that if there's something that you really love and care about you're likely going to want to learn more and spread that information," said Roeder.
The upcoming summer sessions are open to ages around six to 14, but they say anyone who wants to learn more about all nature has to offer is welcome to come.
Outside of the programs they also offer services such as free boat rentals on Saturdays, sunset and full moon paddles along Pushaw Stream and more.
Throughout the rest of the year they also offer family based learning programs, adult only programs and fun events like a paint and sip by the water.
"Everyone comes from different kinds of backgrounds and different levels of understanding so we get to hear a little bit of everything and it ends up being a big kind of knowledge sharing moment for everyone," said Roeder.
If you're interested in volunteering or learning more about their upcoming programs you can find more information on their website or social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.