AUGUSTA- Governor Janet Mills has signed the Highway Fund budget into law.
She says it creates a new, sustainable source of funding for infrastructure repair.
It dedicates 40 percent of Maine's sales tax on vehicle purchases and 40 percent of the sales and use taxes collected by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to the fund.
It is expected to generate more than 200 million dollars for infrastructure repair per biennium.
A statement says the funds will allow the Maine Department of Transportation to implement its three-year work plan including more than 300 bridge projects and 264 highway safety and spot improvements.