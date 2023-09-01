STATEWIDE- The long Labor Day weekend is the last chance for many to get away or take a road trip as summer winds down .
If you're planning to do that this weekend you will have plenty of company.
AAA Northern New England Director of Public Affairs Pat Moody says domestic flight bookings are up 4 percent and international bookings are up 44 percent.
He said if you're traveling by car be sure to pack your patience.
"You know it's pretty congested. If you're going through those larger metropolitan areas it could take 50 percent more time so the risk also increased so you want to do everything you can to keep yourself and other folks on the road safe," said Moody.
Moody said that includes driving sober and distraction-free.
Moody said the best day to travel is Sunday because that's expected to be the day with the fewest number of vehicles on the road.
The worst time to drive is generally between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.