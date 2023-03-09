ELLSWORTH -- They say money rules the world, but in order to gain wealth, you need to learn how to save what you earn.
That's what high school students in the Ellsworth region did Thursday during the Maine Credit Union League's Financial Fitness Fair at Hancock County Technical Center.
Students were asked to pick a career path with an estimated monthly income, making decisions on expenses they'll see after graduating.
"To see our students have this opportunity to work on real life skills, things that they have to know what to do when there's no play book for this. It's neat to see that," said Bill Tracy, Director of Hancock County Technical Center.
Students were given a budget sheet where they had to budget for transportation, food and housing, while staying in the green financially.
By the end of the financial fitness fair, students took the time to see whether they were above or below budget, but it's the lessons they learned that made this experience worthwhile.
"It's been very eye-opening. A lot of kids nowadays don't understand how important it is to know how to live the real world because it's not easy. It's hard because I just got my first credit card and this is super helpful with how to budget myself," said Taylor Mason, an Ellsworth high school senior.
Maine Credit Union League's Financial Literacy Outreach Coordinator Jake Holmes says this experience has helped more than 70,000 Maine students plan for the future since 2004.
"That's that critical thinking and they go back and maybe choose that compact car instead. The wheels are turning. It's just an insightful, educational, even fun experience for students," said Holmes.